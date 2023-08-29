Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

China releases new map, claiming Aksai Chin, Arunachal as its territory

China has again enraged India by incorporating regions such as Arunachal Pradesh, and Aksai Chin in their latest edition of the map released

New Delhi: In what could lead to yet another diplomatic flare-up, China has released what it called the “2023 edition of the standard map” of the country showing Aksai Chin one of the two large disputed border areas between India and China and whole of Arunachal Pradesh within its territory, according to reports quoting local Chinese media.

The map was released on Monday by China’s Ministry of Natural Resources, the reports said.

The latest development has come four months after Beijing had announced in April that it will “standardise” names of 11 places in Arunachal Pradesh.

Also the release of the map has come at a time when the New Delhi G20 summit is less than a fortnight away, which the Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to attend.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held between September 9 and 10.

India has always asserted that Arunachal Pradesh has “always been” and will “always be” an integral part of the country.

