China puts hold on proposal to blacklist LeT terrorist Hafiz Talah Saeed

China on Wednesday have blocked the move of India and United States to blacklist Pakistan based LeT Hafiz Talah Saeed, the son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed.

It is the second time in less than two days that China has put a hold on India and the US to designate a Pakistan-based terrorist as a global terrorist.

In April, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Mohammad Saeed’s son Hafiz Talha Saeed has been declared a designated terrorist by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) under the provisions of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967.

Hafiz Talha Saeed has been actively involved in recruitment, fund collection, and planning and executing attacks by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in India and Indian interests in Afghanistan.

He has also been actively visiting various LeT centers across Pakistan, and during his sermons propagating for jihad against India, Israel, the United States of America, and Indian interests in other western countries

Hafiz Talha Saeed (46) is a key leader of the dreaded terrorist group LeT and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

A day ago, China has put a hold on the proposal by India and the US to designate Mahmood (42) as a global terrorist under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council.