China launches Shenzhou-23 mission carrying three astronauts

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New Delhi: China has successfully launched the Shenzhou-23 crewed spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, marking another major step in the country’s rapidly expanding space programme.

The spacecraft lifted off aboard a Long March rocket carrying three astronauts to China’s orbiting space station. The mission is expected to focus on scientific experiments, station maintenance, and long-duration human spaceflight research.

One of the astronauts onboard is reportedly set to remain in space for nearly a year, which would become one of China’s longest human space missions to date. The extended stay is expected to help researchers study the physical and psychological effects of long-term space travel.

The crew will conduct multiple experiments related to medicine, biology, and space technology during their stay aboard the Tiangong space station. Chinese space authorities said the mission is part of the country’s broader goal of strengthening its independent space capabilities and preparing for future deep-space exploration.

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China has continued expanding its presence in space in recent years through lunar missions, satellite programmes, and the development of its permanently inhabited Tiangong space station.

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Really amazing! I was standing near the launch site when the Shenzhou-23 spaceship carrying three astronauts launched successfully on Sunday night at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, located in Alxa League China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. 🚀💐🌹 pic.twitter.com/eaqwr4QvHD — Across Inner Mongolia (@AcrossInner) May 24, 2026

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