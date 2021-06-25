China launches first bullet train in Tibet

Beijing: China launched its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet on Friday. It connects the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi close to Arunachal Pradesh of India.

Reportedly, the 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway into Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and travels through Ya”an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours, added reports.

It is to be noted that Nyingchi is city of Medog which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.