China 1st rover mission to Mars
Photo: Prokerala

China launches 1st rover mission to Mars

By KalingaTV Bureau

Beijing: China on Thursday launched its first rover mission to Mars.

The six-wheeled robot, encapsulated in a protective probe, was lifted by a Long March 5 rocket from the Wenchang spaceport on Hainan Island at 12.40 a.m., the BBC reported.

It should arrive in orbit around the Red Planet in February.

Called Tianwen-1, or “Questions to Heaven”, the rover won’t actually try to land on the surface for a further two to three months.

This wait-and-see strategy will allow engineers to assess the atmospheric conditions on Mars before attempting what will be a hazardous descent.

Tianwen-1 is one of three missions setting off to Mars in the space of 11 days.

Thursday’s development comes after the United Arab Emirates on Monday launched its Hope satellite towards the Red Planet.

Also in a week, NASA aims to despatch its next-generation rover, Perseverance.

So far, only the Americans have managed to run long-lived operations on Mars.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Trump blames COVID-19 spike on Black Lives Matter protests

World

Bear Barges Into Home by Banging Door Open; Watch Viral Video

World

6.6-magnitude earthquake jolts Tibet

World

White House cafeteria employee tests COVID-19 positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.