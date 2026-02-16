China builds new nuclear facilities deep in Sichuan mountains: Report

Advertisement

Beijing: Recent satellite images has revealed that China is expanding nuclear weapons–related infrastructure at remote sites in Sichuan, signalling a significant acceleration in its nuclear programme, according to multiple reports.

The construction activity has been detected near Zitong and Pingtong, areas long associated with sensitive military research. Analysts studying high-resolution satellite images said that the newly built and upgraded structures are consistent with facilities involved in nuclear warhead development.

At the Zitong site, images show the addition of underground tunnels, reinforced buildings, and complex piping systems, which experts believe may be used for high-explosive testing, a critical process in nuclear warhead design. Meanwhile, the Pingtong facility features heavy security fencing, underground construction, and a large ventilation stack — characteristics commonly linked to sites that handle plutonium pit production, the core component of nuclear weapons.

The findings come amid growing international concern over China’s rapidly expanding nuclear arsenal. Defence estimates suggest Beijing currently possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, a figure projected to rise to over 1,000 by 2030 if current production trends continue.

China has not publicly commented on the satellite findings. Beijing has consistently maintained that its nuclear forces are kept at a minimum level required for national security, but analysts say the scale and pace of recent construction point to a broader shift in strategic posture.