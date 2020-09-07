Beijing: Typhoon Haishen, the 10th of this year, is expected to approach China’s Jilin province on Tuesday as local authorities were increasing preparations to reduce losses.

The province is facing a relatively high risk of flooding, mountain torrents and waterlogging, as the soil is already saturated due to rain brought by previous typhoons, Xinhua nws agency reported.

The province has prepared emergency supplies worth over 130 million yuan ($18.94 million) and organized 70 warehouses stocked with emergency supplies across the province.

Jilin has also set up more than 1,900 emergency response and rescue teams and a special fund of 230 million yuan for disaster relief.

Bavi and Maysak, the eighth and ninth typhoons of this year, both brought strong rain and wind to China’s northeastern region, making Haishen the third typhoon to affect the region in less than a month.

Compared with other provinces in eastern and southern China, typhoons are less common in the country’s northeastern region.