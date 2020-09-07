Photo Credit: Severe Weather Europe

China braces for super typhoon Haishen

By IANS

Beijing: Typhoon Haishen, the 10th of this year, is expected to approach China’s Jilin province on Tuesday as local authorities were increasing preparations to reduce losses.

The province is facing a relatively high risk of flooding, mountain torrents and waterlogging, as the soil is already saturated due to rain brought by previous typhoons, Xinhua nws agency reported.

The province has prepared emergency supplies worth over 130 million yuan ($18.94 million) and organized 70 warehouses stocked with emergency supplies across the province.

Related News

China grants 1st patent to indigenously developed COVID-19…

Typhoon Mekkhala makes landfall in China

‘China, Russia, Iran trying to influence US…

China occupies Nepal village, land; Deafening silence from…

Jilin has also set up more than 1,900 emergency response and rescue teams and a special fund of 230 million yuan for disaster relief.

Bavi and Maysak, the eighth and ninth typhoons of this year, both brought strong rain and wind to China’s northeastern region, making Haishen the third typhoon to affect the region in less than a month.

Compared with other provinces in eastern and southern China, typhoons are less common in the country’s northeastern region.

You might also like
World

2,500-year-old intact coffins discovered in Egypt

World

UK PM Boris Johnson sets Oct 15 deadline for EU trade deal

Nation

India Climbs To Second Position In Covid-19 Infection Worldwide

World

Covid-19 Cases Surpass 27 Million In The World, Deaths Cross 882,000

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7