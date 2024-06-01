Children among 20 killed as boat capsizes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar

By KalingaTV Bureau
Jalalabad: At least 20 people among children were killed after a boat capsized in a river in eastern Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province on Saturday, local media reported.

“A boat with women and children on board sank at 7 a.m. in the river in the Basawul area of Momand Dara district,” said Quraishi Badloon, the head of Nangarhar province’s information department, in a post on X, reports Aljazeera.

Five bodies have been recovered and the search for others is on, reports The Khaama Press.

Five people have been rescued.

The cause of the tragedy is being investigated.

Further details are awaited.

