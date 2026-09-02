Child among 5 killed as US airstrike hits wedding in Iran

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New-Delhi: At least five people, including a four-year-old, have been killed in the US strikes that also left around 50 others injured after an American missile attack shrapnel struck a home where wedding celebrations were taking place in Sirik in southern Iran.

The attack took place in Kuhestak in Sirik County, Hormozgan province, near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian authorities condemned the attack, with the country’s foreign ministry calling it part of a wider chain of civilian deaths during the conflict.

Iran retaliated by targeting American interests in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan after vowing “severe punishment” for the US forces, according to local state media.

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The wedding strike came amid a new wave of US attacks on Iran. The US military’s Central Command said it had completed strikes against targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC.

The US said its targets included air defence systems, radar installations, maritime assets, mine-laying capabilities and communications facilities. The strikes came after Washington accused Iran of attempting to lay mines in the Strait of Hormuz and carrying out attacks against US forces in the region.

Iran responded with missile and drone attacks against US military positions in the region.

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