Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on four-day visit to Myanmar

Advertisement

New Delhi: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi is on a four-day visit to Myanmar from today.

During Chief of the Naval Staff’s visit he will be engaged in a bilateral discussion along with General Ye Win Oo, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Armed Forces, General U Htun Aung, the Defence Minister of Myanmar, and Admiral Htein Win, Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Navy, and other senior officials of Myanmar Armed Forces.

The interaction will surface around exploring new avenues for collaboration between the two navies, enhance operational-level linkages, and review ongoing bilateral maritime cooperation.

Advertisement

The engagements that Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi will come across are Myanmar Navy’s Central Naval Command, Naval Training Command and No. 1 Fleet, and laying of a wreath at Myanmar Armed Forces Fallen Heroes’ War Memorial.

These engagements will cover a wide range of defence cooperation matters, with particular focus on maritime security, capacity building, capability enhancement and training.

However, Myanmar has participated in all recent events conducted by Indian Navy such as Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, MILAN, International Fleet Review, Goa Maritime Conclave/ Symposium, IOS SAGAR and the Admiral’s Cup.