Charter plane with 8 onboard crashes in Alaska

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Alaska: A small plane with eight people onboard crashed in a remote part of western Alaska on Thursday, ABC News reported, citing the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane had departed from Anchorage and is believed to have crashed early Thursday afternoon while approaching Cape Newenham.

The flight was headed to the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar site.

While there was no immediate update on the condition of people aboard the flight, Alaska’s Governor Mike Dunleavy, in a Facebook post, said that the Alaska National Guard is conducting a search and rescue operation.

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On the news of the plane crash, senior Alaskan senator Lisa Murkowski said in a post on X, “I join Alaskans in condolences as we learn of the plane crash in Cape Newenham today. I’ve traveled extensively with Security Aviation throughout Alaska, and have met many of their experienced pilots. I appreciate the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, Alaska State Troopers, and the Rescue Coordination Center for responding to the site. Alaska is praying for those on board, their loved ones, and the team at Security Aviation.”

According to ABC News, the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

In June, a US Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crashed in Alaska on Monday, injuring all four crew members on board, officials had said.

The helicopter crashed near Harbor Mountain in Sitka. No deaths were reported. Rescue teams reached the site at around 11 am local time, roughly an hour after the crash, and transported all four crew members to Mt Edgecumbe Medical Center, the Coast Guard said.