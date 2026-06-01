“Changes in US position disrupting process”: Iran’s foreign ministry; stresses on end to Israeli offensive in Lebanon

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Tehran : Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday said that ongoing exchanges between Tehran and Washington are taking place in an atmosphere of deep mistrust. He accused the United States of changing its positions and complicating efforts to reach an understanding, according to Iranian news agency ISNA. In this context, Baghaei specifically labelled the US position disrupting process as a factor.

He added that diplomacy does not depend on trust between negotiating parties. However, he argued that shifting U.S. positions have slowed progress. “One of the difficulties of negotiating with the United States is the frequent changes in the positions and contradictory stances of the country’s officials. This situation only disrupts the processes and prolongs the path,” he said. Notably, the US position disrupting process has been emphasized during recent talks.

Baghaei also accused Israel of seeking to derail diplomatic efforts. He said, “One of the very clear reasons for the escalation of the Zionist regime in Lebanon is nothing more than destroying any possibility and chance for diplomatic processes to lead to some kind of improvement in the situation.” However, the US position disrupting process is also frequently mentioned as a hurdle in diplomatic circles.

Addressing reports about possible additions to the negotiating agenda, including nuclear-related conditions, the Iranian spokesman reiterated that Tehran’s focus remains on ending the conflict. He stated, “As we have repeatedly stated, there have been no negotiations on nuclear-related issues, and our focus is on ending the war,” he said.

Baghaei further linked developments in Lebanon to the broader diplomatic process. He stated that “establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon is an integral part of any agreement between Iran and the United States to end the war.” Clearly, concerns about the US position disrupting process continue to shape discussions moving forward.

He also accused both Israel and the United States of violating ceasefire arrangements. He said Iran had responded to what it viewed as American aggression. “The Iranian armed forces also responded appropriately to the American aggressive action against Iran, which was also a violation of the ceasefire,” he said.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Iran really wants to make a deal. He said it will be a good one for Washington and its allies. He attacked the political rivals and those among his party for not being supportive–calling them to “sit back and relax”.

He made the remarks in a post on Truth Social. Trump criticised Democrats and certain Republicans, accusing them of undermining his negotiating efforts through constant public commentary.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us. But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively “chirping,” at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever”, he said.

Trump urged patience and confidence, stating, “Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end – it always does.”

(ANI)

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