Celebs flee USA due to the rule of Donald Trump, see what they say!

USA: Many celebrities are pushing to leave the United States after Donald Trump won the presidency over Kamala Harris. Several A-listers have stated that they would love to flee the country if Trump becomes the president.

Sharon Stone would like to move to Italy. Cher also threatened to take extreme action. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday have announced their decision to leave the country if Trump wins. According to her, Raven-Symoné’s destination is Canada.

Reportedly, America Ferrera has her heart set for the UK as her new home. Apparently, Minnie Driver wants to move back to the UK after nearly three decades in Los Angeles. Whoopi Goldberg has now openly expressed her wish to leave the US on her show several times. Then, Cardi B hasn’t ruled out relocation. Interestingly, Elon Musk’s transgender daughter, Vivian Wilson, is on the list to relocate in spite of her father’s support for Trump.

To those who want to leave the US, one considers the countries which have low housing rates with easy residency options and have strong economies. One such country has permanent residence by investment; one can rent or buy. Portugal has several visas, including the D7 Visa for financially independent persons and the Golden Visa for wealthy investors. Greece offers residency by investment through two basic options: purchasing property or investing in a business. Cyprus offers multiple residency options, including financially independent persons, digital nomads, and investors, for whom there are specific permits. Mexico offers residency permits based on economic solvency grounds, such as monthly income or liquid assets.

There are various ways in which Americans can secure entry into another country, such as securing a visa, procuring a golden visa, or relying on an ancestry link. Such routes do exist for immigrants to move abroad.