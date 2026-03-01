CBSE postpones Class X and Class XII exams in Middle East Regions

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reportedly postponed the Class X and Class XII exams in the Middle East Regions.

In an official circular, the CBSE informed that the CBSE examinations scheduled for Monday (March 2) for both Class X and Class XII have been postponed due to the current situation in parts of the Middle East (Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE).

Advertisement

The new dates shall be announced later, informed the Board adding that it will review the situation on Tuesday (March 3) and take appropriate decisions with regard to examinations scheduled from March 5 onwards.

All Class X and Class XII students have been advised to stay in touch with their schools for updates and follow official announcements carefully.