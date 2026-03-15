CBSE board examination cancelled in Middle East countries

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Delhi: he Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the cancellation of all board examinations for both 10th and 12th class, including the previously postponed exams in several Middle East countries due to rising tensions between Iran-Israel-US since few days.

The board examinations were scheduled to be held from February 17 to April 10. Earlier examinations on date March 2, 5, 7, 9, 10 and 11 that were postponed are also declared as cancelled. The countries that will be affected by this notice include Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“All examinations of Class XII scheduled from 16.03.2026 to 10.04.2026 stand cancelled in case of the students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The mode of declaration of results for Class XII candidates in these countries will be notified separately in due course,” The circular reads.

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The students of these regions will most likely be evaluated on the basis of internal school assessments, such as:

Internal assessment marks allotted by the school

Periodic tests or unit tests conducted during the year

Pre-board exam marks

Practical or project marks

Overall academic performance recorded by the school