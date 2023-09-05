Caught on camera: Dozens of students fall into US lake as Pier collapse

A startling incident unfolded on Labor Day as dozens of university students found themselves plunging into a lake near their campus in the United States when a pier collapsed beneath them. The dramatic footage of the incident, which occurred on Monday afternoon, has since gone viral on social media platforms.

According to reports from ABC News, the pier, which was hosting approximately 60-80 students, suddenly gave way, sending them into the water below. The UW-Madison Police Department confirmed that 25 people sustained injuries as a result of the pier collapse. Footage captured the pier collapsing at one spot, causing a chain reaction as others fell into the water like a line of dominoes.

Upon receiving reports of the pier collapse, the Madison Fire Department dispatched a team to Lake Mendota. They conducted an underwater search at the site of the collapse and thankfully confirmed that no individuals were trapped or had drowned, as reported by ABC News.

Witnesses who were present at the scene expressed shock at the sudden and unexpected turn of events.

“I turned to this one girl, and we were like, ‘Oh my God. Did that really just happen?'” recounted student Gabrielle Willbrandt, who had been on the pier when it gave way.

Another student, Nicole Mitchell, described hearing a loud noise and witnessing the entire dock collapsing. She added that students swam back to shore while holding their phones above the water to prevent damage.

As per the New York Post’s report, the pier was slated for removal at the end of the season, scheduled for the following Tuesday.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the pier’s collapse, shedding light on the circumstances that led to this alarming incident.