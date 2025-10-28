Category 5 Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica

Advertisement

New Delhi: Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, the strongest storm of 2025, has made landfall in Jamaica, bringing catastrophic winds, flooding, and storm surges. The National Hurricane Center warns of “total structural failure” and urges residents to seek shelter immediately.

With sustained winds of 175-280 km/h, Melissa is expected to cause widespread destruction, landslides, and power outages. Rainfall totals may reach 40 inches, triggering flash flooding and landslides. The storm’s slow movement will prolong exposure to extreme conditions.

Jamaican authorities have ordered evacuations, closed airports, and activated emergency funding. At least three people have died in Jamaica, and four in Haiti and the Dominican Republic. Melissa is forecast to move towards eastern Cuba and the Bahamas, threatening further devastation.