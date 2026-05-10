Cargo Vessel Targeted by Drone in Qatari Territorial Waters, Limited Fire Reported Onboard

Advertisement

Doha: A commercial cargo vessel was targeted by a drone in Qatari “territorial waters” on Sunday morning, the nation’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The drone strike sparked a “limited fire onboard the vessel,” which was arriving from Abu Dhabi. Officials stated that no “injuries were reported” during the incident.

According to a defence ministry statement, the blaze was quickly suppressed, allowing the ship to resume its planned route. “The vessel continued its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control. The necessary measures were taken, and coordination was carried out with the relevant authorities,” the statement read.

This security breach occurred as high-level diplomatic efforts were held today. Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani held talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff in Miami to discuss mediation efforts for a potential US-Iranian agreement, according to a statement from the Qatari Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the officials “discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the Pakistani mediation aimed at reducing escalation that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region,” the statement noted.

Amidst this ongoing diplomatic push, the Qatari leader “expressed the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.”

The discussions highlight Qatar’s continued role as a key intermediary in navigating complex regional tensions and fostering dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

However, the reality on the water remains precarious, as the British military also reported that a vessel was set ablaze following a strike by an “unknown projectile” situated off the Qatari coast.

Advertisement

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) centre, the assault ignited a “small fire” aboard the bulk carrier, which was subsequently “extinguished.”

The UKMTO further specified that the incident occurred approximately 23 nautical miles (43 kilometres) northeast of Doha, the capital of Qatar. No injuries or “casualties” were reported amongst the crew.

This maritime strike marks the most recent aggression involving traffic in the Persian Gulf since the implementation of a fragile ceasefire intended to halt hostilities between the US and Iran.

The region has witnessed a surge in such tensions over the last week. On Friday, US forces targeted two Iranian oil tankers, with Washington claiming the vessels were attempting to circumvent its blockade of Iranian ports.

In response to the heightened friction, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Navy issued a warning, stating that any interference with its commercial ships or tankers would trigger a “heavy assault” directed at enemy vessels and US regional installations.

The geopolitical climate remains volatile, as US President Donald Trump has maintained his stance, reiterating threats to return to “full-scale bombing” should Tehran refuse to negotiate an agreement to dismantle its nuclear programme and reopen the strategic waterway.

Since the onset of the conflict initiated by the US and Israel on February 28, Iran has largely obstructed the vital shipping lane, leading to a significant “spike in fuel prices” and instability across “world markets”.

(ANI)