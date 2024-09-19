Canada tightens immigration rules, grants 35% less students permits

New Delhi: Canada tightens immigration rules and decides to grant 35% less students permits, said reports on Thursday. Reports say that the government finalized on an overhaul in the immigration rules of the country.

The government has decided on the reduction in the study permits for 2025. There shall be a major change that shall lead to the reduction in the number of study permits issued to international students starting in 2025. The government further announced a 10 percent cut from the 2024 target of 485,000 study permits, bringing the 2025 target down to 437,000.

The official website of the Canadian government read, “We introduced a letter of acceptance verification system to protect students from fraud. We increased the financial requirements that applicants must meet to be approved for a study permit so students are better prepared for life in Canada.”

The website further elaborated, “Based on consultations with the provinces, we set an intake cap on international student permit applications to stabilize new growth and ensure Canadian communities have the capacity to welcome them.”

The government has placed a cap on the spouse immigration, “We limited the open work permit eligibility for spouses of students to only those situations in which the principal applicant is in a master’s, doctoral or professional degree program, or part of the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot.” ‘