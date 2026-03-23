Canada plane collides into ground vehicle at New York airport

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New York: A Canada plane reportedly said to be Air Canada Express collided with a ground vehicle, fire engine on runway 4 after landing at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Queens borough during early time of today.

During this incident, four people who were in the ground vehicle are said to be critically injured. The injured are identified as firefighters from the Port Authority Police Department. The pilot and co-pilot of the plane are also reportedly injured.

It is being reportedly said that The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) stopped all flight operations at the airport. The FAA notice showed that the reason for the halt at the airport was an emergency, and there was a high probability of an extension, without specifying any details.

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The plane is said to be a CRJ-900 plane, which was coming from Montreal and struck the vehicle at a speed of 39 kilometer per hour after landing. This incident reportedly took place due to bad weather conditions in the region. The plane was reportedly going towards a gate when the collision took place.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.