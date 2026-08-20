Indian-origin man arrested for alleged sexual assault in Canada’s park

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New Delhi: An Indian man identified as 40-year-old Jagendar Kurana was arrested by the police for allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman at Bear Creek Park in Surrey, Canada on August 12.

The incident took place at a park on August 9 in which the accused man approached the young woman, sexually assaulted her and fled away from the spot. No injuries were reported.

To find the man, the victim woman gave a description of his looks to the police and police was able to find matching it and arrested him.

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As per reports, 40-year-old Jagendar Kurana has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference. Kurana was taken into custody and is awaiting a bail hearing.

Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

More details are awaited.