Canada heightens security measures for passengers travelling to India as tension between the countries escalate

Amid security tensions escalating between Canada and India, Canada has now heightened the security screening measures for passengers travelling to India from Canada. As both nations are sharing bitter diplomatic relations, Canadian Transport Minister Anita Anand announced the heightened security measures citing “an abundance of caution” reported CBC News.

According to reports, Air Canada notified passengers onboard to India about the new security protocols over the weekend. Earlier in October, a bomb threat in an onboard Air India flight from New Delhi to Chicago had a put up a question on the security measures in Canada. However, no explosive device was found after inspection.

Acknowledging the difficulties, the passengers will face, Toronto Pearson International Airport acknowledged the situation in a social media post, and warned its international passengers about long waiting hours. Air Canada had also asked its passengers to arrive at airports at least four hours before the departure time due to longer security checking.

Additionally, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani terrorist and founder of Sikhs for Justice has threatened Air India flying from November 1 to November 19. This coincides with the “40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide” in India.

Making matters worse, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of the involvement of Indian government in the death of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response India alleged that Canada harbours pro-Khalistan extremist groups.

Furthering the matter Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) alleged Indian government’s involvement in criminal activities in Canada.