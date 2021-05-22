Ottawa: Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India and Pakistan until June 21 due to surge in Covid cases in the second wave.

Significant reduction seen in Covid-19 infections among the arriving airline passengers since ban was announced on April 22, said Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra.

The private and charter flights have also been banned. However, cargo, flight crew repatriation and ferry flights are exempted from the ban as it makes technical stoppage in both the countries.

India is witnessing an unprecedented coronavirus situation. The country reported 2.59 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Thursday while Pakistan recorded 4,207 Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths in a single day on the same day.