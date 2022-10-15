Canada confirms 20,002 new Covid cases in a week

Ottawa: Canada confirmed 20,002 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending October 8, raising concerns over a resurgence, health authorities said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Friday that the number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in Canada currently stood at 4,293,273 and 45,689, respectively, Xinhua news agency reported.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 12.9 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 57.

According to the PHAC, between October 3-10, the total number of hospital beds occupied by Covid-19 patients increased from 5,070 to 5,373.

A public health expert said in the media that the impact of new variants remains unknown and that the arrival of flu season at a time when Covid-19 hospitalizations are rising could put heavy pressure on local healthcare system.

The federal government got rid of Covid-19 border restrictions from October including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.

Health Canada said vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect against the virus and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from the infection.

According to Health Canada, all mRNA Covid-19 vaccines authorized for use in Canada continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death.