Pfizer booster for kids in canada

Canada approves 1st Pfizer booster for kids aged 5-11

By WCE 8 73 0

Ottawa: Canada’s drug regulator announced it has authorised Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster dose in children aged 5 to 11 years.

Health Canada said this booster dose provides a great option to restore protection for this age group, especially for those who are at high risk of severe illness, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) released national guidance for its use on Friday.

NACI recommended that children 5 to 11 years of age who have an underlying medical condition that places them at high risk of severe illness due to Covid-19, including kids who are immunocompromised, should be offered a first booster dose of the 10 mcg vaccine at least six months after completion of a primary series.

For all other children in this age group, NACI recommended the 10 mcg Comirnaty vaccine may be offered as a first booster at least six months after completion of a primary series in the context of heightened epidemiological risk.

You might also like
Nation

India reports marginal dip in Covid-19 cases

World

Russia issues fresh nuclear plant warning

World

UN chief Guterres visits Odesa port to see grain exports in action

World

Two pilots fell asleep as flight missed landing in Addis Ababa

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.