Canada: 10 Dead, Including Shooter, in Tumbler Ridge School Shooting in British Columbia

Vancouver: A tragic shooting at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School in rural northeast British Columbia has left 10 people dead, including the suspect, CBC News reported, marking one of the deadliest incidents in the region’s recent history.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that six people were found dead inside the high school. Another person died on the way to hospital, and two more were discovered at a residence believed to be connected to the incident. The shooter was confirmed dead earlier this afternoon from what police described as a “self-inflicted injury.”

CBC News reported that two people were airlifted to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, while another 25 are being assessed for non-life-threatening injuries at the local medical centre.

Police stated they do not believe there are any other suspects or any ongoing risk to the public. Officers are searching other homes and properties in the community to check for anyone else who may be injured or linked to the incident.

Additional RCMP officers, including those from the Major Crime Unit, are being deployed to assist with the investigation. Authorities are working with the local school district to reunite students with their parents and guardians.

“This was a rapidly evolving and dynamic situation, and the swift co-operation from the school, first responders, and the community played a critical role in our response,” North District Chief Supt. Ken Floyd wrote in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with the families, loved ones, and all those impacted by this tragic incident. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional day for our community, and we are grateful for the co-operation shown as officers continue their work to advance the investigation,” the statement added.

CBC News noted that the Tumbler Ridge Health Centre was placed on restricted access during the response, with non-urgent visits discouraged. Normal operations are set to resume tomorrow at 9 am MT.

The incident began when RCMP responded to an active shooter report at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School around 1:20 pm local time. An emergency alert described the suspect as a woman in a dress with brown hair, and police later confirmed this matched the person found deceased.

Tumbler Ridge, a small community of about 2,400 residents located roughly 660 kilometres northeast of Vancouver, has a secondary school with around 160 students.

School District 59 initiated a “hold and secure” lockdown at both the secondary and elementary schools.

CBC News quoted Tumbler Ridge Mayor Darryl Krakowka as saying he was sheltering in place and would provide updates as more information became available.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark reiterated that the described suspect was the one found dead, though details on identity or age have not yet been released.

The District of Tumbler Ridge described the event as a “deeply distressing incident” and urged residents to follow official RCMP updates.

“In the days ahead, we know this will be difficult for many to process,” the district stated. “Please check in on one another, lean on available supports, and know that Tumbler Ridge is a strong and caring community. We will get through this together.”

Police are investigating “the full circumstances surrounding this incident,” with no further details on motive or victims released so far.

