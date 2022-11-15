Cambodian PM Hun Sen Tests Covid-19 positive after hosting ASEAN summit

Nusa Dua: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen on Tuesday has tested positive for the deadly virus Covid-19 after hosting dozens of world leaders including US President Joe Biden at the ASEAN summit.

Hun Sen in his social media handle that is Facebook post confirmed that he got the positive result on arrival in Indonesia for a G20 summit, but was not experiencing any symptoms.

“I am not sure when this virus came to me, but when I arrived, the Indonesians took a sample from me in the evening, and in the morning it confirmed Covid-19 positive.” He said it was “lucky” that he arrived in Bali late and missed dinner with other leaders.

This news came after two days of the conclusion of the ASEAN summit, which took place from November 10 to 13 in Phnom Penh.