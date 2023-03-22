California hit by another round of heavy rain, snow

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

San Francisco:  California continues to be hit by heavy rain and snow, which led to flooding, power outages and traffic disruptions for residents.

A significant storm would push onto the West Coast on Tuesday with another round of heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, and high winds, according to the US National Weather Service (NWS).

The heaviest precipitation is expected to focus in Southern California, Xinhua news agency quoted the forecast as saying.

Poised off of California is a system that would wallop the Southwest to the Rockies with heavy rain, mountain snow, and high winds, according to the NWS.

Uganda's Parliament passes bill criminalising identifying as…

11 killed, over 200 injured as strong earthquake rattles Pakistan,…

Flood advisory have been issued for much of Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles counties.

As rain rates increase overnight into Tuesday, there would be an increased risk of flooding of roadways, small streams, and creeks, along with rock and mudslides, according to the NWS Los Angeles.

Just six months ago, California was entrenched in an extreme drought that had dragged on for three years.

Now the state has been hammered by at least 11 atmospheric rivers this season, which have brought heavy rainfall, snowfall, flooding and landslides.

