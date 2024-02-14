Burj Khalifa lights up ahead of PM Modi’s address at World Government Summit

Burj Khalifa lit up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the World Government Summit in UAE. Welcoming the Indian Prime Minister, Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the ties between the two nations serve as a model for international cooperation.

Taking to official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dubai’s Crown Prince said, “We extend a warm welcome to the Republic of India, the guest of honour at this year’s World Governments Summit, and to His Excellency Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India. The strong ties between our nations serve as a model for international cooperation.”

“The @WorldGovSummit has evolved into one of the world’s leading platforms for sharing governance best practices, success stories and initiatives, and envisioning the future of government. It is a pleasure to have India as a distinguished guest at this international event, where it will showcase its innovations, initiatives and projects across diverse sectors that are a model for accelerating development for government service delivery,” the tweet further read.

It is worth mentioning here that PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to UAE, is set to participate in the World Government Summit 2024 which will be held in Dubai as a Guest of Honour and deliver a special keynote address at the Summit.

During his 2-day visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate the BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir in Abu Dhabi today. It is noteworthy mentioning that it is the first Hindu temple in the city.

Reportedly, the temple will be opened for the public from March 1 onwards.

The BAPS Hindu temple has been built over 27 acres of land. It is located in Abu Mureikh, near the Sheikh Zayed Highway. Notably, the construction of the temple had begun in 2019.

It is interesting to mention that no steel or concrete has been used in the construction of this temple. The premises comprise of a visitors’ centre, library, classroom, prayer room, community centre, amphitheatre, playground, garden, books and shops as well.