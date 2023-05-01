Bulgarian athlete locks himself in glass box for charity

Sofia: Bulgarian ultra-marathon runner, Krasse Gueorguiev, will live in a glass box for the next 15 days to raise money to help young people fight addictions, in a park in Sofia.

Gueorguiev, a motivational speaker and charity ambassador, has run exactly 30 ultra-long distance races around the world, from the Arctic to Cambodia, as well as a 217-kilometre race in California’s Death Valley.

“I want to challenge myself,” Gueorguiev told Reuters. “I want to show that when you put someone in a box, psychologically they change.”

The collected funds will be put towards a variety of projects to stop children under the age of 18 from becoming addicted to drugs, alcohol, digital media, and energy drinks.

A box with three glass walls has been mounted on a pedestal, in front of the National Palace of Culture in Sofia. Gueorguiev, who started his exercise on Sunday, will have a bed and a treadmill and no access to books, a laptop, or a telephone, simply addressing individuals from the general population for 30 minutes consistently.

“This is not a physical experiment; it is a psychological experiment,” he said.

Gueorguiev ran 1,200 kilometres (approximately 746 miles) through Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria in 2019 to demand that governments construct improved infrastructure to connect people.

In 2003, American illusionist David Blaine burned through 44 days fixed in a straightforward box suspended over the bank of the River Thames in London with just water to drink, in a trick censured by the media and the general population at that point.

