Bandar Seri Begawan: The Brunei government on Monday announced the temporary suspension of entry for foreign nationals from four more South Asian countries over Covid-19 concerns.

Brunei has earlier imposed a travel ban on India.

According to a press release from Brunei’s Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the temporary suspension on traveling to and from India, imposed on April 27, will be extended until June 13 and will cover four more countries, namely Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The PMO said that the suspension applies to entry travels of all foreign nationals departing from or through any airport in the region except for diplomatic passport holders and armed forces members. It also applies to transits through Brunei for all foreign nationals departing from the region, the Xinhua news agency reported.

It also suspended travels from Brunei to India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh for any reason or business matters except diplomatic passport holders and armed forces members.

The PMO said that the suspension also applies to foreign nationals who have been granted pre-approvals to enter Brunei from the above five countries via pre-authorized flights, which have therefore been suspended.

Brunei reported no new confirmed case of Covid-19 on Monday, maintaining the national tally at 232.

The country has recorded 376 days without local Covid-19 infection cases, with seven active cases being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center, who are all in a stable condition.

There have been three deaths and 222 recovered patients from Covid-19 so far in Brunei.