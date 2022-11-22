Bruce lee death reason: Lee might have died due to drinking too much water: Study

Bruce Lee, the very popular martial artist and actor, who died at the tender age of 32 in mysterious condition, might have died due to drinking too much water, a recent study said.

Bruce Lee died at the age of 32 years in Hong Kong on 20 July 1973. He was born on 27 November 1940, in San Francisco, California.

Bruce Lee brought attention to martial arts in the Western world and popularized the quote ‘Be water, my friend’. Lee died at the age of 32 years in Hong Kong on 20 July 1973, under mysterious circumstances.

“The cause of death is unknown, although numerous hypotheses have been proposed, from assassination by gangsters to the more recent suggestion in 2018 that he died from heatstroke. The necropsy showed cerebral oedema. A prior episode was diagnosed as cerebral oedema 2 months earlier. We now propose, based on an analysis of publicly available information, that the cause of death was cerebral oedema due to hyponatraemia. In other words, we propose that the kidney’s inability to excrete excess water killed Bruce Lee,” the study said. It was published in the ‘Clinical Kidney Journal’.

Bruce Lee was the most influential martial artist of all time. He began learning martial arts when he was 13. At age 18, he studied drama and philosophy and opened a martial arts school in the US. He later created his own style which combined different training methods such as kung fu, fencing, boxing and philosophy.