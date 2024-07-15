British Zoologist gets 249 years of imprisonment for assaulting and killing 60 dogs

A British crocodile expert and zoologist, Adam Britton has received 249 years of imprisonment in Australia in charge of assaulting, torturing and killing over 60 dogs.

According to ABC reports, the accused used to torture dogs and beat them to death at his place in Darwin, Australia. He also used to record the act of cruelty. Reportedly, Britton had a torture room where he used to sexually assault the dogs.

After he sins came to the fore, Britton has found guilty to over 60 charges of animal cruelty. During the hearing, the NT Supreme Court judge Michael Grant mentioned that in his assessment, the material has the potential to cause nervous shock or some other psychological disturbance. The judge further mentioned the offending to a grotesque cruelty to animals.

During the hearing, Britton’s lawyer tried to prove his innocence by claiming that he had been affected by paraphilia throughout the two-year period when he pursued his criminal activities. It is worth mentioning here, paraphilia is an abnormal sexual behaviour or impulse characterised by intense sexual fantasies and urges that keep coming back.

When the condition was mentioned in the court, Britton burst into tears following which the case was adjourned pending a further psychiatric report till August 8.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.