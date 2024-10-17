British photojournalist stabbed to death by son on California hiking trail

California: In a very shocking incident, a British photojournalist has been stabbed to death by his teenage son at a popular hiking trail in California. His son is facing charges for murder of his father.

The deceased photojournalist identified as Paul Lowe, an award-winning photographer known for documenting conflicts like the siege of Sarajevo during the Bosnian war.

He was found dead on October 12 in the San Gabriel Mountains. The 60-year-old had been stabbed in the neck, records at the Los Angeles medical examiner’s office said.

His 19-year-old son Emir was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder, according to police. He has been charged with murder and is all set to make his appearance on Wednesday at the West Covina Courthouse, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3:28 p.m. on Mount Baldy Road, near Stoddard Canyon Falls.

Paul Lowe was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.