Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at the age of 96

Scotland: Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 years at Balmoral this afternoon, informed The Royal Family.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” said The Royal Family on its Twitter handle.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," said The Royal Family on its Twitter handle.

Earlier in the day, the doctors became concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health condition. Following this, all the Queen’s children are either at, or are travelling to, her Scottish estate near Aberdeen.

Elizabeth II (Elizabeth Alexandra Mary) was born in Mayfair of London on April 21, 1926 and came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

She was the Queen of the United Kingdom and of 14 other sovereign countries from 6 February 1952 until her death. Her reign of 70 years and seven months is the longest of any British monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

Her reign spanned 15 prime ministers starting with Winston Churchill, born in 1874, and including Liz Truss, born 101 years later in 1975, and appointed by the Queen earlier this week, BBC reported.

She held weekly audiences with her prime minister throughout her reign.