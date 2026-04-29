Britain’s King Charles III gifts Trump WW2 submarine bell to signal US-UK unity

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Washington: In a poignant display of transatlantic camaraderie, Britain’s King Charles III presented US President Donald Trump with the original bell from the World War II British submarine, HMS Trump, during a prestigious state dinner at the White House.

The formal white-tie gala, hosted by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, represents the first such diplomatic event of its kind since 2007. Offering the relic as a token of the enduring alliance, the King remarked that the bell served as a testament to their shared history and a “shining future” between the two powers. Infusing the moment with his characteristic wit, he told the President, “Should you ever need to get hold of us… just give us a ring.”

According to Buckingham Palace, the gift is intended as a “symbol of friendship,” drawing a historical parallel to the 1976 visit of Queen Elizabeth II, who presented the bicentennial Liberty Bell to the US to mark two centuries of independence. Reciprocating the sentiment during his toast, President Trump described the US and UK bond as a “friendship unlike any other on Earth.”

The evening’s atmosphere remained jovial as the King poked fun at the President’s recent architectural interventions in the East Wing. Commenting on the “readjustments” to the building, His Majesty made a light-hearted reference to Britain’s 1814 military campaign when British forces famously set fire to the executive mansion.

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The centrepiece of the gift, HMS Trump, carries significant military heritage as a third-group T-class submarine launched in 1944. Constructed by Vickers-Armstrongs in Barrow, the vessel was a key asset for the Royal Navy’s 4th Submarine Flotilla in Australia, conducting critical operations across the Pacific and the Java Sea during the height of the war.

Following the Allied victory, the submarine, the only Royal Navy vessel to ever carry the name, remained operational in Australian waters, receiving various upgrades to enhance its submerged capabilities. It served until 1969 before being decommissioned and scrapped in 1971.

This diplomatic exchange follows the arrival of the King and Queen Camilla in the US on 27 April for their inaugural State Visit. The royal couple were initially given a personal tour of the White House by the President and First Lady, followed by a Garden Party held at the British Embassy.

On 28 April, the King further solidified the purpose of his visit by addressing a joint session of Congress. In his speech, he underscored the gravity of the UK and US relationship and issued a firm call for Washington to maintain its unwavering support for Ukraine in its ongoing conflict against Russia.