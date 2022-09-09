Britain to see changes to everyday items as Queen’s image and insignia on banknotes, stamps get replaced

London: Britain will see a wealth of changes to everyday items as the Queens image and insignia on banknotes, letterboxes and stamps are replaced with that of the new King, Charles III, a media report said.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at the age of 96 on Thursday after reigning for 70 years.

British currency won’t be replaced overnight and the change will take years as new coins and notes are created with the face of the King and the others are gradually removed from circulation, Daily Mail reported.

Another change will be that while the Queen’s image faces to the right on coins, new ones will show the King facing left. This is due to a tradition dating from the 17th century to alternate the way successive monarchs are facing. The Queen’s coins did not appear until 1953 – the year after her accession, Daily Mail reported.

Until British currency was decimalised in 1971, it was common to find multiple monarchs – facing both ways – in a handful of change.

The new coins and notes will need to be designed and minted, or printed. Then The Royal Mint advisory committee must send recommendations for new coins to the Chancellor and obtain royal approval. Designs are then chosen and the final choices are approved by the Chancellor and then the King, Daily Mail reported.

Stamps also depict an image of the Queen and new ones will have to be created featuring the face of the King, again with the current ones phased out gradually. Charles may have already sat for such sculptures or portraits, and he will again have to approve the designs.

(IANS)