Brazil to suspend $324 million Covaxin vaccine deal with Bharat Biotech

New Delhi: Brazil has decided to suspend a USD 324 million contract to buy 20 million doses of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin vaccine amid a probe into accusations of irregularities against President Jair Bolsonaro.

The head of the Federal Comptroller General Wagner Rosario said that the agency would investigate the process of purchasing the vaccine. Wagner added that the deal was suspended as a simple preventive measure.

In February, Brazil signed a deal with Bharat Biotech to procure 20 million doses of Covaxin for USD 324 million.

Earlier on June 4, the National Health Surveillance Agency, had approved the importation of the Covaxin vaccine with restrictions. Prior to that in March, the agency had rejected a request to import the vaccine, citing concerns over a lack of documentation and information on its safety.

In the case of procurement of COVAXIN by Brazil, step-by-step approach followed towards contracts, &regulatory approvals, during 8-month-long process. EUA received on 4June’21. As of Jun 29, we haven’t received any advance payments nor supplied vaccines to Brazil, said Bharat Biotech.

The pricing of COVAXIN has been clearly established between $15-20 per dose for supplies to Governments outside India. The pricing for Brazil has also been indicated at $ 5 per dose, added Bharat Biotech.

