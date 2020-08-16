Brasilia: Brazil has reported 41,576 new Covid-19 cases and 709 more deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

The new figures on Saturday increased the national caseload to 3,317,096 and the death toll reached 107,232, Xinhua news agency reported.

With this, Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths, just after the US.

It is also the country with the maximum amount of infections and fatalities in Latin America.

Sao Paulo, the most populated state in the country and the epicentre of the pandemic, has registered 697,530 confirmed cases and 26,780 deaths, followed by Bahia, Ceara and Rio de Janeiro.