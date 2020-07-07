Jair bolsonaro
Photo: France24

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro takes 4th COVID-19 test

By KalingaTV Bureau

Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has repeatedly insisted that quarantine and social distancing were not necessary to combat the coronavirus pandemic, has taken a fourth COVID-19 test.

The test results will come out by Tuesday afternoon, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Everything is well,” Bolsonaro told his supporters on Monday.

The President said all the previous test results are negative, but did not give any proof to support his statements.

On July 4, Bolsonaro exercised his veto power to water down parts of a national law that would require the use of face masks on public transportation, in commercial and religious places and other enclosed public spaces.

In addition, he spoke publicly against quarantine measures and tried to overrule measures enforced by state and municipal governments, citing impacts on the economy.

The President was stopped by a Supreme Court ruling which stated that local governments can formulate quarantine and social distancing regulations despite federal government’s actions.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world at 1,623,284 and 65,487, respectively, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(Inputs from IANS)

You might also like
World

Trump admin says foreign students must leave US if classes go fully online

World

US Covid-19 cases surpass 2.9 million

World

Wildfire near Los Angeles prompts freeway closure, evacuations

World

Japan braces for more rain as death toll reaches 37

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.