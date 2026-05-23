Brazil govt unveils results of national anti-crime offensive, strengthens Amazon security measures

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Sao Paulo : The Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP) on Friday presented the first report on its “Brazil Against Organised Crime” plan, outlining expanded federal measures aimed at combating criminal factions and strengthening security infrastructure across the country.

The initiative seeks to tackle organised crime through coordinated action in policing, intelligence sharing, and prison security reforms.

Speaking during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters in Brasilia, MJSP Executive Secretary Ademar Borges said the government has already initiated measures focused on combating organised crime in the Amazon region and reinforcing prison security systems.

As part of the plan, the federal government has allocated R$66 million for operations of the Integrated Forces to Combat Organized Crime (FICCOs) in the Amazon.

Additionally, a new agreement worth R$150 million was signed with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) to support investments by the Federal Police (PF), Federal Highway Police (PRF) and National Force across the nine Amazon states.

Authorities also announced an investment of over R$200 million for police operations designed to prevent organised crime groups from recruiting residents in economically vulnerable communities, as per the reports of Brasil 247.

On prison reforms, Borges stated that enhanced security measures would be implemented in facilities identified as strategic points of coordination for criminal organisations.

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He said strengthening security in such units is expected to weaken the operational capabilities of criminal factions.

The prison-focused initiatives are linked to Operation Mute, launched in 2023 and strengthened under the new federal strategy. Since its launch, the operation has reached 680 prison units and involved over 41,000 prison officers.

National Secretary of Penal Policies Andre Garcia described the initiative as an unprecedented effort to confront organized crime comprehensively.

He emphasized that disrupting communication between prison networks and external criminal groups remains a key objective.

Garcia also highlighted increased intelligence integration among security agencies and announced security upgrades in prison units across all regions of Brazil.

(ANI)

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