Brasilia: In a police raid, Brazilian Senator Chico Rodrigues, known to be an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro, was caught with a bundle of money stashed in his underpants, according to media reports.

According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, the raid, which took place on Wednesday in Rodrigues’s residence, was part of an operation against the suspected misappropriation of public funds in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brazilian newspaper, Estado de Sao Paulo reported two sources as saying that banknotes worth 30,000 reais were stashed in the underpants of Rodrigues, the deputy leader in the senate and also the senator for the Amazon state of Roraima.

“To give you a sense of just how preposterous the situation was, some of the recovered notes were stained with faeces,” Revista Crusoe, the conservative magazine that broke the story, said in its report.

“It was a scene of considerable embarrassment,” it added.

The 69-year-old Senator has not offered an immediate explanation over the development, but denied wrongdoing, adding that he has has “a clean background and a respectable life”.

Reacting to the raid, Bolsonaro said that he does not believe that “there’s any (corruption) in my government.

The President also threatened to deliver a “flying kick to the neck” of any corrupted poltiician.