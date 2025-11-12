Botswana President Duma Boko hails President Murmu’s “historic state visit” as testament to deepening India-Botswana friendship

Advertisement

Gaborone: President of Botswana Duma Gideon Boko received President Droupadi Murmu in Gaborone, describing her visit as historic and a testament to the close and growing friendship between Botswana and India.

In his statement during the state visit, President Boko said, “I wish to thank Her Excellency, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, President of the Republic of India, for undertaking this historic State visit to Botswana. The visit is historic as it is the first time in our almost sixty years since the establishment of diplomatic relations that Botswana is hosting a Head of State of India.

“He said the visit also carried special significance for Botswana, noting, “It is the first State visit we are hosting since the new administration was ushered in following the October 2024 general elections, which brought about a change of government that has never been experienced in the history of our country.”

Reaffirming Botswana’s commitment to democratic values, President Boko stated, “Botswana will continue to consolidate her standing as a democratic country, and in so doing we will draw inspiration from India, which has earned global acclaim as the ‘mother of democracy.’ Despite the obvious differences between Botswana and India due to population size, the economy and other factors, our shared belief in democratic principles serves as a strong bond that unites our two countries.”

Reflecting on the discussions between the two sides, President Boko said, “We have just concluded bilateral talks between our two countries, and I must say, the atmosphere was warm and cordial, which is reflective of the friendly relations and convergence on many areas of mutual interest.”

He added, “I thanked Her Excellency for India’s longstanding partnership with Botswana and continued support in areas such as health, education, military cooperation and trade and investment. The contribution of India to our development and to enhancing the skills base of Batswana is immense. In turn, Botswana is host to many nationals of Indian descent who have chosen our country as their home and base for their businesses.”

Highlighting Botswana’s economic priorities, President Boko noted, “We agreed that the two countries would strengthen cooperation, particularly in light of the prevailing economic challenges facing Botswana. The visit by the President of India could not have been more timely as we were able to first-hand invite India to partner with us on implementing the requisite initiatives necessary for the transformational and economic revival journey.”

He also acknowledged the ongoing Botswana-India Business Forum being held alongside the visit, adding, “We gave our support to the ongoing Botswana-India Business Forum with a view to bolstering investment and business relations between the two countries.”

Underlining the countries’ shared environmental goals, President Boko said, “In the spirit of our shared environmental goals and promotion of biodiversity, Botswana will be donating eight cheetahs to India to assist in the regeneration of their cheetah population. We are able to do this due to our success in the conservation of animal species that Botswana is blessed with.”

He further highlighted Botswana’s participation in global renewable energy efforts, stating, “Botswana is also a member of the International Solar Alliance, which is an initiative conceived by His Excellency President Narendra Modi to promote the uptake of solar energy and its attendant technologies.”

On global affairs, President Boko said, “We took the opportunity to acknowledge India’s standing as the fifth-largest economy in the world and her pivotal role in advocating for the development interests of the Global South. I also applauded Her Excellency for India’s efforts in advocating for the admission of the African Union as a member of the G20. This was achieved in 2023 during India’s Chairmanship of the G20.”He said the visit symbolised the deepening partnership between the two nations and expressed his appreciation to India for its continued cooperation. “We are excited about the visit and the opportunity to reaffirm Botswana’s appreciation to India for standing with Botswana through the years. More importantly, we look forward to the prospect of enhanced cooperation between our two countries. Once again, I thank you, Your Excellency, for accepting our invitation to Botswana. We are deeply appreciative of the spirit of solidarity and camaraderie that you have demonstrated by this visit,” he said.

President Murmu’s visit to Botswana followed her state visit to Angola, the first leg of her two-nation tour undertaken at the invitation of Angolan President João Lourenco. Arriving in Gaborone on Monday evening after completing her engagements in Luanda, she carried forward India’s broader commitment to deepening partnerships across Africa and the Global South, reinforcing the continent’s central place in India’s diplomatic outreach.

During her stay in Luanda, President Murmu held detailed bilateral discussions with President Lourenco at the Presidential Palace and took part in celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of Angola’s independence on November 11.She also addressed the Angolan Parliament and interacted with members of the Indian community, opening new avenues of cooperation between India and Angola in healthcare, space technology, and digital public infrastructure.

Both sides expressed their intent to enhance collaboration through global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Biofuel Alliance, and the International Big Cat Alliance.

The two-nation tour marks the first-ever State visit by an Indian Head of State to both Angola and Botswana, underscoring India’s growing engagement and partnership with the African continent.

