Boeing’s damaged Starliner lands safely on earth without Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

New-Delhi: Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft landed safely on earth without two astronauts after undocking from the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

The two NASA test pilots, Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, will remain on the space station until February next year.

The Starliner space capsule landed near White Sands Space Harbour, New Mexico, at around 9.31 am (IST), taking six hours to complete its return journey.

The spacecraft had to make the return journey without the astronauts after it suffered technical issues, including thruster failures and helium leaks. Therefore NASA decided that it would be riskly for Sunita Willams and Butch Wilmore to return on the Starliner.

The astronauts will now return in a SpaceX Crew Dragon in February 2025.