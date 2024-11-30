Boat capsizes in Nigeria killing 27, over 100 missing

Nigeria: As a boat carrying over 200 people capsized in the Niger river at least 27 died and over 100 went missing, Niger State Emergency Management Agency said on Friday. The boat was mostly carrying traders from Missa community in central Kogi state.

The rescue teams engaged in rescuing the passengers present in the capsized boat in Nigeria recovered 27 bodies but no survivors were found even after 12 hours the accident, said Sandra Musa, spokeswoman for Kogi state emergency services.

According to sources, the boat was overcrowded and the boatmen lost its balance and the boat capsized in the Niger river. More information awaited.