Washington: Following his dismal performance in the ‘Super Tuesday’ of the Democratic primary process to select the Presidential candidate, billionaire businessman and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg on Wednesday announced he was dropping out of the race.

He endorsed current front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Three months ago, I entered the race for President to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I am leaving the race for the same reason: to defeat Donald Trump – because it is clear to me that staying in would make achieving that goal more difficult,” Bloomberg announced in an email to supporters.

Minutes later, he announced his support for Biden.

“I’ve always believed that defeating Donald Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. After yesterday’s vote, it is clear that candidate is my friend and a great American, Joe Biden.

“I’ve known Joe for a very long time. I know his decency, his honesty, and his commitment to the issues that are so important to our country – including gun safety, health care, climate change, and good jobs.

“I’ve had the chance to work with Joe on those issues over the years, and Joe has fought for working people his whole life. Today I am glad to endorse him – and I will work to make him the next President of the United States,” he said in a statement.

Bloomberg, who has spent millions of his own money on his campaign, only picked up American Samoa on Super Tuesday and was trolled by Trump on his performance.

