Blockade remains in full force; Hormuz open and operating:Trump contradicts Iran’s assertion

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Washington DC: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday contradicted Iran’s position on the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that the naval blockade remains “in full force and effect” while the strategic waterway is “open and operating,” despite Tehran’s assertion that it will remain closed until demands under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) are met.

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said there were no talks or discussions currently taking place with Tehran, signalling that the diplomatic track between Washington and Iran remains stalled.

“There are no talks or conversations going on, or scheduled, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Naval Blockade remains in full force and effect. The Hormuz Strait is open and operating. All water mines have been removed or detonated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” his post read.

Trump’s remarks came shortly after Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the United States fulfils commitments under the memorandum of understanding, including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen Iranian assets and lifting oil sanctions.

Addressing the 180th open session of Iran’s 12th Parliament, Ghalibaf said the time had come for Iran’s military and diplomatic tracks to work together to respond to what he called the US “breach of covenant”.

“Until America’s commitments in the memorandum of understanding – including lifting the blockade, releasing frozen assets, lifting oil sanctions, ending threats and military operations on all fronts, and other conditions to which America committed – are implemented, the ‘Strait’ will not be opened,” the Iranian Parliament Speaker said.

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Ghalibaf had also warned that Iran was prepared to mount a renewed military response to what it described as US violations of the ceasefire understanding, saying the military and diplomatic tracks would work together to respond to any breach.

The conflicting statements highlight the continuing uncertainty over the status of the Strait of Hormuz amid heightened tensions between the two countries, particularly in the West Asia region.

While Trump maintained that the waterway is operational and that naval mines have been removed or detonated, Tehran has said it will not reopen the Strait until Washington meets the conditions it has set out under the diplomatic understanding.

Ghalibaf also said Iran was ready to impose a “heavier defeat” on the United States in response to further actions or aggression, underscoring the fragile nature of the current situation.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy route, making the conflicting claims over its status particularly significant for international shipping and energy markets.

(Source: ANI)