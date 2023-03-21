Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Blizzard, dust storm hit Mongolia, causing low visibility

World
By IANS
dust storm hit Mongolia
Photo: IANS

Ulan Bator, March 21 (IANS) Heavy blizzards and strong dust storms are sweeping across much of Mongolia, causing poor visibility on roads, the country’s weather monitoring agency said on Tuesday.

The heavy snow and snowstorms are now hitting central Mongolia such as national capital Ulan Bator and Uvurkhangai province, as well as several other provinces in the eastern and northern regions, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition, strong winds and dust storms are sweeping through the southern Gobi provinces such as Umnugovi, Dundgovi and Dornogovi, with a wind speed up to 27 metres per second, it said.

The volatile weather is expected to continue in the coming two days, the weather agency said, warning the public, especially nomadic herders and drivers, to take extra precautions against possible disasters.

Mongolia has a harsh continental climate as strong winds and dust storms are common during the spring.

