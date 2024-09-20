Blasts in Lebanon: Qatar Airways bans passengers from carrying pagers and walkies

New Delhi: In a latest development on the effects of the blasts in Lebanon, Qatar Airways has banned passengers from carrying pagers and walkies.

It is worth mentioning that, in the two synchronized blasts in Lebanon that happened over a period of two days pagers and walkies were tampered with and blasted off. The first blast killed nine and left as many as 2600 critical. In the second blast as many as 14 were killed and more than 3000 were injured.

Keeping these two blasts in mind and as a precautionary measure and effective immediately, Qatar Airways has banned passengers from carrying pagers and walkies on their flights.

“Following the directive received from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Republic of Lebanon, all passengers flying from Beirut Rafic Hariri International Airport (BEY) are prohibited from carrying pagers and walkie-talkies on board flights,” the official press release read.

The press note further specified that, “the ban applies to both checked and carry-on luggage, as well as cargo, and will be enforced until further notice.”

Read the official NOTICE here: