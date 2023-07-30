Blast targeting JUI-F workers’ convention in Pakistan leaves over 20 dead, 50 injured

Bajaur: More than 20 people were killed while over 50 others were injured following a blast targeting Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in Bajaur of Pakistan today.

According to Pakistan’s Geo News, the blast took place inside the convention and law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

The rescue operation is going on in full swing. Speaking about the rescue operation to the Dawn, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi said that five ambulances have been engaged and around 50 wounded people have been shifted to the hospital so far.

Faizi further said that the death toll may increase as the condition of some of the injured persons are critical.